Terrapin Care Station moves to all…

News
Business

Terrapin Care Station moves to all American-made packaging

By
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

BOULDER — Terrapin Care Station, a trade name used by a Boulder-based chain of cannabis dispensaries with proprietary product lines, announced this week it is working with its suppliers to ensure all packaging is sourced entirely from the United States.

“During what is a difficult time for the manufacturing sector due to COVID-19, Terrapin wanted to focus on localized sourcing,” according to a company news release.

When the virus pandemic first broke out this spring, dispensaries were not particularly concerned about supply-chain disruptions for actual cannabis products, as the law requires those products be sourced in-state. But there were worries about potential shortages in packaging materials, often sourced from Asia.

“It’s part of our mission,” Terrapin CEO Chris Woods said in the release. “We’re a family-owned American business that wants to support other family-owned American businesses. Ensuring that our packaging is sourced solely from the USA allows us to fulfill our commitment to lift this country, especially as we grapple with a difficult time in our nation’s history.”

Drug Plastics & Glass Co. in Pennsylvania and SunGrown Packaging LLC in California are Terrapin’s domestic packaging suppliers.

Bizwest Staff

