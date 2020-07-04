Boulder Office of Arts and Culture to commission seven murals

Boulder homeowners are invited to participate in the 2020 Creative Neighborhoods Mural Program, in which regional artists will be commissioned to create murals on residential properties throughout the city.

With the support of the city’s Office of Arts and Culture, the 2020 Creative Neighborhoods Mural Program launched Wednesday. The project’s budget is roughly $25,000 and will provide up to $3,000 to each artist who is chosen to develop each project. Officials anticipate seven projects will be commissioned.

Participating properties will be chosen on a first-come, first-served basis. Homeowners with a property visible from public sidewalks and streets are eligible to apply, with applications closing July 15. Priority will be given to properties in east Boulder, southeast Boulder, Gunbarrel and University Hill.

Homeowners chosen to participate can then choose a city-approved mural artist to determine the site and design of the mural.

This initiative began in 2018, to “support public art in all of Boulder’s unique neighborhoods, diversify the types of artwork found in the city and to provide opportunities to regional artists,” according to its website.

Applications can be found on the Creative Neighborhoods website, bit.ly/2C3VP2S.