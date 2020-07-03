GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Lyons house fire that injured no one also caused evacuations

No one was injured in a Thursday fire that engulfed this house near Lyons. (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office / Courtesy photo)
Officials report some nearby homes were evacuated while crews fought a house fire Thursday on Quartz Way in Lyons.

Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, agencies responded to the 600 block of Quartz Way where a house was fully engulfed. A Boulder County Sheriff’s Office release said no one was injured and that no one was home at the time of the fire.

Officials stated in the release about half an acre of land surrounding the home was also on fire.

Deputies began to evacuate nearby residences while crews began to put out the fire, the release stated.

According to a tweet by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the structure was burnt to its studs.

Lyons Fire Protection District and Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire, but report nothing is suspicious.

Other agencies that assisted in the response include Lefthand Fire Protection District, Hygiene Fire Protection District, Big Elk Meadows Fire Protection District, Boulder Rural Fire Rescue, U.S. Forest Service, American Medical Response and Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Fire Management.

Kristina Pritchett

