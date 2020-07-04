Boulder County reports six new coronavirus cases, no new deaths Saturday

Boulder County reported six new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Saturday.

To date, 1,432 Boulder County residents have tested positive or probable for the virus. Of those, 176 people have been hospitalized, the same as Friday, and 579 have recovered — up two from the prior day’s numbers. There are 98 disease investigations in progress — down one from Friday. In total, there have 72 deaths, according to Boulder County Public Health.

The leading age group with the most number of cases continues to be those between 20 and 29 years old, at 450 cases, which is up four cases from Friday.

Statewide, there have been 33,866 probable or positive cases. Of those 5,550 people have been hospitalized. There have been 1,701 Coloradans who have died among cases and of those, 1,521 are directly related to the virus. There have been 347,821 people tested out of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million population.