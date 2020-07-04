Two demonstrators face charges after Elijah McClain protest in Aurora early Saturday morning

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Following a rally for Elijah McClain at his memorial site, protestors remain outside of The Aurora Police Department on E Montview Blvd. through the evening on Friday, July 3, 2020.
By | cswanson@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
Aurora police arrested or cited two people early Saturday morning during a protest calling for the firing of officers involved in the death of Elijah McClain.

The protest began Friday evening when demonstrators marched on the department’s District 1 station, where they declared they will peacefully remain until all of the officers involved in the 23-year-old’s death last year are fired.

Department spokesperson Matt Longshore said Aurora police didn’t spray the crowd with tear gas, smoke or pepper spray. He did confirm that they did shoot about five foam rounds at demonstrators around 3:30 a.m. after members of the crowd reportedly fired fireworks at the officers, he said.

About an hour later, two people were either arrested or cited on suspicion of obstructing a highway or passageway and failure to obey, Longshore confirmed. He said identifying information about the two people — which he confirmed are adults — was not immediately available.

Longshore also could not say which roadway the people are accused of obstructing.

A third person was also detained for a time, but later released, Longshore said.

Additional information was not immediately available. Another rally focusing on racial equality, among other things, is scheduled for Saturday night at Manual High School.

Conrad Swanson Dp | Denver City Hall Reporter

Conrad Swanson covers Denver politics on The Denver Post’s political team. An Iowa native, he joined the paper in November 2019 after stints at the Colorado Springs Gazette, Lawrence Journal-World (Kansas) and Sioux City Journal (Iowa). He graduated from the University of Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a focus in economics. He is a member of the Investigative Reporters and Editors organization and was awarded a 2019 fellowship for the National Press Foundation’s Spotlight on Statehouse and Local Reporting Program. He also won awards for sustained coverage in Colorado and political and investigative coverage in Kansas.
