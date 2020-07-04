North Metro to reopen HQ with safety guidelines

North Metro Fire Rescue District will reopen its Broomfield headquarters, 101 Spader Way, starting July 13.

The fire district’s priority remains keeping the community safe, according to a release from North Metro Fire, and the district will implement several measures as part of its reopening plan to help protect residents, customers and staff from the novel coronavirus.

Since March, the district has provided administrative services for residents and customers remotely in an effort to help prevent the spread the virus. As the district reopens the administration building, officials will follow state and local health guidelines. Part of that is ensuring staffing levels in the building do not exceed 50% capacity.

“Since many staff members will rotate between working from home and working at the Administration Building, residents and customers should make an appointment with the appropriate North Metro Fire staff member before visiting the Administration Building,” according to the release.

Even with the building’s reopening, community members are still encouraged to use electronic communications and virtual services whenever possible.

Those who need to come into the building can do so by following these rules:

Visitors are asked to make an appointment prior to coming to the Administration Building to ensure the staff member is available and to avoid overcrowding in the building.

All visitors must wear a mask inside the building, have their temperature screened by a staff member and answer questions to ensure they are not experiencing any COVID-like symptoms.

The building will be closed to the public from 12 to 1 p.m., except for individuals who have made an appointment with a staff member onsite

Many services can be handled over the phone, through email or through the district’s website, such as submitting plans for review by the Fire Prevention Division, signing up and paying for an Ambulance Membership, requesting a birthday drive-by from a crew, or leaving feedback for staff and paying an invoice, according to the release.

Members of the public can also drop off items in the front vestibule in coordination with the receptionist to avoid going through the screening process.

North Metro Fire staff will also undergo a screening process daily to ensure no staff members are exhibiting any COVID-like symptoms, the release states. Staff will also practice social distancing within the building and will wear masks in any common areas.

The district covers more than 60 square miles with a population of approximately 123,000 people including Broomfield, Northglenn and unincorporated areas of Boulder, Adams, Weld and Jefferson counties.

North Metro Fire is also starting a Kids Camp, which spokeswoman Sara Farris described as an electronic newsletter that will be sent quarterly to preschool and elementary school-aged children who sign up.

“The newsletter will contain safety messages and fun activities for them to do at home,” Farris said. “Plus, we’ll send a little card and giveaway to members on their birthday.”

As the program grows, it may include some “member-only” events in the future, she said, when health officials give community events the green-light again.

Residents were given a chance to vote on names, which ranged from Safety Squad, Blaze Brigade and Fired Up Heroes to Kids 4 Safety and Junior Firefighters Club.