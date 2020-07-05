Broomfield PFLAG to host poetry event

PFLAG Broomfield, an organization of allies and family members advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, will host an LBGTQIA+ Zoom Poetry event Wednesday.

The event will start at 6:30 p.m. and members of the public can RSVP by visiting pflagbroomfield.org/event/zoom-poetry. The link, which will be accessible by Sunday, can also be found on the group’s Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram pages.

“Poetry shared can be original compositions or favorite passages from their favorite LGBTQIA+ poet or author,” group treasurer Chris Cleary said.

Registration will be through a Google doc, and the link can be found through the web page. The Zoom link and password will be provided after a user registers for the event. The room will open at 6:15 p.m. and the program will start at 6:30 p.m.

Members will be separated into two rooms — one for adults and another for those 13 to 18 years old. Both rooms will be moderated.

Last year Broomfield City Council formally recognized June as LGBTQ+ Month; this year Mayor Patrick Quinn recognized June 2020 as LGBTQ+ Pride Month. In addition to this year’s proclamation, rainbow flags were flown at the George DiCiero City and County Building, Broomfield Health and Human Services and the Paul Derda Recreation Center.

Rebecca Reese, president of Broomfield’s PFLAG chapter, said internationally the organization has been holding virtual events during June’s pride month to adhere to social distancing suggestions/requirements.

PFLAG, which stands for Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, works to make sure all people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer are “not only valued by society, but take pride in and value themselves,” according to the organization’s website.

Broomfield decided not to host an event in June, in part because other area groups were hosting their own and Broomfield didn’t want to compete with those, Reese said. Over the next few months Broomfield PFLAG intends to host activities that are reflective of pride month.

The poetry event is also a story-telling opportunity where people can talk about pride and what it means to them, Reese said, while ensuring everyone is comfortable with the conversations.

“We’ll be encouraging folks to participate at whatever level they’re able to participate,” Reese said, adding the group has posted about other events on social media channels.

Another reason the group held off on hosting an event was to make sure members of the LBGTQ+ community showed support for people of color and letting them know that they, and their cause, are supported.

“It’s not us against them,” Reese said. “It’s all human rights.”

The group used to meet monthly at the Mamie Doud Eisenhower Public Library, 3 Community Park Road, but have cancelled all in-person meetings for the rest of the year, Reese said. It is unclear how many members the group has.

In December, Broomfield PFLAG introduced itself to the community with a meal at the Broomfield Community Center.

The idea for PFLAG began in 1972 when Jeanne Manford marched with her son, Morty, in New York’s Christopher Street Liberation Day March, the precursor to today’s pride parades, according to the national PFLAG website. After many gay and lesbian people ran up to Manford during the parade and begged her to talk to their parents, she decided to begin a support group.

PFLAG has more than 400 chapters across the United States, with more than 200,000 members and supporters across multiple generations.

Advocacy is a big part of the mission of PFLAG, with members and supporters working to achieve LGBTQ+ equality through “changing hearts, minds, and laws,” according to its site.