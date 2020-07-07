Boulder Community Health receives coronavirus drug from state as county reports 17 new cases

Boulder County reported 17 new coronavirus cases on Monday with no new deaths as state officials announced it had distributed vials of an experimental antiviral drug to treat some patients with the respiratory illness.

The double-digit report follows a weekend of lower reports, with five cases reported Friday, six cases reported Saturday and four cases reported Sunday.

This brings the total number of cases to 1,453, with the death toll staying at 72.

The state health department announced on Monday distributions of the experiential antiviral drug remdesivir in response to the virus. Boulder Community Health received 54 vials, spokesman Richard Sheehan said.

“This is enough medication to treat nine patients for a five-day course of therapy,” Sheehan said, adding that disclosing how many patients at the hospital could use the drug would violate the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

The medication is administered through an intravenous infusion and is only accessible in hospitals.

Personal protective equipment was also allocated from the state across the county.

“We have received thousands of gowns, thermometers, surgical masks, gloves, KN95 masks, and some N95 masks since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Chana Goussetis, spokesperson for Boulder County Public Health.

“Most of it has been distributed to our partners in the community including long-term care facilities, first responders, hospitals, and other healthcare providers as well as replenishing stocks of PPE to veterinary practices who donated it at the start of the pandemic.”

To date, 177 individuals have been hospitalized and 584 have recovered in the county, which is five more than Sunday. There are 99 disease investigations in progress.

Statewide, there have been 34,257 probable or positive cases. Of those 5,591 people have been hospitalized. There have been 1,691 Coloradans who have died among cases and of those, 1,542 are directly related to the virus. There have been 357,751 people tested out of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million population.