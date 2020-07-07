Boulder officials so far limiting pandemic’s damage to 2020 work plan with new down payment program deferred

Despite Boulder city staff being hit hard by staffing reductions caused by the economic toll of the coronavirus, local officials have limited the damage to City Council’s approved work plan, eliminating just one project that the staff was working on this year.

The pandemic’s sole casualty among city efforts underway is the implementation of the middle-income down payment assistance program approved by voters last year, and the reason actually has little to do with the city itself, but rather the hectic state of the financial lending industry.

When the city’s work plan was discussed by Council in late May, banks were buried with processing Paycheck Protection Program applications as the coronavirus had shuttered businesses, necessitating fast action on behalf of lenders carrying out the federal government’s play to keep small employers afloat. Lenders have had little time to advise the city on how to structure the public loan help plan.

The new middle-income housing program is meant to allow the city to serve as a secondary lender for prospective homeowners who can afford a substantial mortgage but not quite enough to afford a mid-grade house in pricey Boulder, and may be the first of its kind, officials said.

“It has required lots of input from the finance industry. We’re trying something that we don’t think has been done before,” Boulder Housing and Human Services Director Kurt Firnhaber said. “And the finance industry has not been able to be engaged in accommodating us through this over the last two-plus months.”

Current markets for local residential real estate may mean the program wouldn’t have been able to help many, if any, home buyers this year, anyway, Mayor Pro Tem Bob Yates pointed out.

“In addition to the fact our bank partners are kind of distracted right now … there simply probably aren’t that many middle-income families buying houses right now,” he said.

Council agreed to defer any additional effort on the program until next year, with the completion of an East Boulder Subcommunity Plan among the only other work agenda items to suffer a slowdown in the face of city staffing cuts.

Some funds originally meant to hire consultants on the project have been reallocated, meaning the work to take a look at areas prime for development in the swath of east Boulder bounded by Foothills Parkway to the west, Boulder Municipal Airport to the north, 63rd Street to the east and Arapahoe Avenue will be slightly slowed.

But it is still moving forward, in conjunction with analysis of the intersection at 55th Street and Arapahoe to develop a future transit station.

“This has been identified as probably the single greatest opportunity for evolution of the East Boulder Subcommunity,” Boulder Director of Planning, Housing and Sustainability Jim Robertson said.

Officials later this month will be speaking with Council about changes to the scope and schedule of the east Boulder project based on staffing reductions, with plans to give Council options for how the project should proceed.