Broomfield to host business forum

The Broomfield city limits signs on the east side of the city. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Broomfield will host an interactive workshop for business professionals to address issues and challenges they are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis, according to the Broomfield Chamber of Commerce.

“The Business Continuity Forum: From Reopening To Recovery” will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday. The free Zoom session will include a panel of experts in legal (leases and contracts), finance (Certified Public Accountants on loan and Paycheck Protection Program), employee issues such as recruiting and unemployment and marketing.

To register visit bit.ly/31PDa5H.

 

