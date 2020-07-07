Grievance filed over Twin Peaks Charter Academy board member’s social media posts

Twin Peaks Charter Academy parent Becky Kelly, along with the NAACP’s Boulder County chapter, is calling for a school board member’s resignation based on social media posts about George Floyd’s death and coronavirus restrictions.

The Facebook post was made by board member Michelle Kieser in a reply to another Twin Peaks board member, Anna Gravelle. In her reply, Kieser questioned the veracity of the video showing Floyd’s death, according to a grievance Kelly filed on June 7. Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer was seen on video kneeling on his neck for almost nine minutes.

In her Facebook post, Kieser wrote, “I don’t even know if I believe the video circulating that caused the riots. Too many off things about it and it doesn’t add up. Paramedics not dressed as paramedics and they did nothing just rolled him over while still cuffed and took him away, one side of the street video shows no bystanders, otherwise apparently three-four people telling them to stop, the officer and Floyd worked together at the same club as security guards, etc. etc. etc.,” according to the grievance.

Kelly, who has one child who will be a senior at Twin Peaks this coming school year and another child who had attended the charter before opting to switch to Longmont High School this year, said Kieser’s social media posts also appear to dismiss public health guidance to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including wearing masks.

Kieser and Gravelle expressed interest in participating in activities to “fight to get our kids back to school.” Kieser also questioned shelter-in-place orders, likening them to a “tyrannical overthrow of the US government and the world” and encouraging others to ignore the guidelines, according to the grievance.

The posts mentioned in the grievance have since been deleted.

Kieser, who has four children attending Twin Peaks and fifth who is a recent Twin Peaks graduate, said in a written statement that her comments on her personal social media were taken out of context.

“I am deeply saddened by the inferences made, as they were not at all accurate to my character, and have nothing to do with my capacity on the board of directors … I take my position on the board of directors very seriously,” she wrote. “With TPCA being the premier academic powerhouse that it is and the only classical school in the district, I am passionate about the continued success of TPCA and the safety and security of all of its students and faculty.”

Kelly said she wants Kieser to resign or for the board to remove her from the position. She cited a board member agreement that says members will “refrain from actions or behaviors that are intentionally harmful, hurtful or slanderous to others associated with TPCA.” Those in violation of the agreement are subject to immediate dismissal, she said.

“Her continued service on this board, in light of her statements, puts the reputation of the school at tremendous risk,” Kelly wrote.

In a letter to the school requesting Kieser’s removal, the NAACP wrote that Twin Peaks has an obligation to create a safe, equitable, and non-discriminatory environment.

“The public declarations of this board member reflects poorly on the educational leadership that should be focused on upholding the rules and regulations of the school as well as creating an environment that is safe and equitable for our students,” according to the letter.

Twin Peaks Board President Regina Casey, in a written response to the NAACP, called the request to convene a meeting to remove only one board member “problematic.” While it’s listed as an option in the school’s bylaws, she wrote, the bylaws are out of date and don’t reflect current state law.

Twin Peaks has a seven-member board, and members are elected by the school’s parents.

The school’s bylaws would allow Kelly to seek to gather enough signatures from school parents to trigger a recall vote, Casey wrote. Kelly said that is her next step if Kieser remains on the board.

In her written response, Casey also said Kelly’s concerns are a complaint, not a grievance, because neither board member violated a specific Twin Peaks policy. Because Twin Peaks doesn’t have a social media policy, Casey wrote, the school defaults to the St. Vrain Valley School District’s policy. Those guidelines were shared with board members and will be discussed at the July 11 retreat, she wrote.

The board retreat starts at 9 a.m. Saturday. Only board members will be present, but the public can view the meeting through Zoom. Details on how to access the meeting are available on the calendar at twinpeakscharter.org. Because of coronavirus restrictions, public comments are required to be submitted in writing.

Along with Kieser’s resignation, Kelly wants the board agreement to require annual equity training and require members to “support diversity, equity and inclusion in their decisions and actions.” Another request is for the board to add an equity committee.

“I asked (the Twin Peaks board) to do some anti-racism training, to rise to the moment,” Kelly said. “We’re all being called to do more, to do better. They are just not really willing to discuss those opportunities to do better. I just want them to do the right thing.”

In her response, Casey did not immediately agree to any of the requests. Instead, she wrote that “there is always room for a discussion amongst our board of directors concerning ongoing and future professional development opportunities.”

Kelly said state Rep. Jonathan Singer, D-Longmont, connected her to the Boulder County NAACP to raise her complaints about the board member’s comments. She said she already had reached out to them as well about resources for training for the board members.

Charters are public schools that are overseen by an authorizing school district, but operate independently.