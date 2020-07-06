High of 94 with a slight chance of showers today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 90s all week, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 94 and an overnight low of 62, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 96 and an overnight low of 63, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 96 and an overnight low of 62.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 94 and an overnight low of 60, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 98 and an overnight low of 64.