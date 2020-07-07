GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Longmont Post Office employee tests positive…

News
Boulder Area news

Longmont Post Office employee tests positive for coronavirus

By | bdance@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A Longmont Post Office employee tested positive for coronavirus, a United States Postal Service spokesman confirmed Monday.

“We are in the process of reaching out to the local public health office and will follow the guidance they provide,” James Boxrud with USPS said. “We believe the risk is low for employees who work at the Longmont Post Office, but we will keep our employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available.”

Boxrud did not say what department the employee worked in at the office at 201 Coffman St.

Any employee with a positive coronavirus test result is required to report the result to their employer and isolate at home, said Chana Goussetis, spokeswoman for Boulder County Health.

Boxrud noted that both the Center for Disease Control and the United States Surgeon General have indicated that it is unlikely that the coronavirus can be spread from domestic or international mail, products or packaging.

“While the risk of transmission is very low on porous objects like mail, we do recommend that residents wash their hands after handling their mail,” Goussetis said.

Goussetis said that in any workplace where two or more people test positive or are considered probable, the health department staff “will help assess their preventive practices and provide support with infection prevention, personal protective equipment (PPE), testing strategies, and recommendations for employees.”

The workplace is asked to implement appropriate measures to control the spread of disease, provide regular updates to our team and submit a final report to us when 28 days have passed with no new illness at the workplace, she said.

“The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority,” said Boxrud. “To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended guidance and strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Brooklyn Dance

