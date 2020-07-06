GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Louisville Planning Commission to discuss…

News
Boulder Area news

Louisville Planning Commission to discuss potential marijuana shop

By kpritchett@prairiemountainmedia.com
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Louisville Planning Commission could discuss a potential marijuana shop on Hecla Way during its meeting Thursday.

The property is part of the Louisville Plaza, which has a mix of commercial, office and senior residential development. In October,the owner, 6 Eyed Jack LLC, received a license from the city to operate a retail marijuana store at the location.

The applicant, Emilia Construct, LLC which is representing the owner, is proposing a one-story approximately 2,500 square-foot structure at 1411 Hecla Way. According to the staff report, if approved, there will be 20 parking spaces with two designated as handicapped spaces.

The property was scheduled originally to be heard by the Planning Commission on June 11 and June 25, but was rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday. On the agenda, staff has included emails from residents, which a majority have voiced opposition to the project.

The meeting will be virtual and the agenda and video can be found at bit.ly/3gv1Q7K.

Kristina Pritchett

