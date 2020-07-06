GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Museum of Boulder reopening Sunday after…

News
Boulder Area news

Museum of Boulder reopening Sunday after monthslong closure for coronavirus

By | slounsberry@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Museum of Boulder will reopen Sunday with precautions in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The facility had been closed for four months because of the pandemic.

Visitors are asked to wear a mask, and if they don’t have one, the museum will provide one. Gallery attendants will provide directions to disperse if spaces become too full.

The museum, at 2205 Broadway, will open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Fridays from noon to 8 p.m., its website said.

Sam Lounsberry | Reporter

Sam Lounsberry covers Longmont and the Carbon Valley.
