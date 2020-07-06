GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Petition seeking to provide lawyers to renters…

News
Boulder Area news

Petition seeking to provide lawyers to renters being evicted makes Boulder ballot

By | slounsberry@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder officials announced Monday morning a petition that would require the city to provide renters a lawyer during eviction proceedings would appear on the November ballot after thousands of signatures were approved and the campaign leaders cured several dozen signatures within the allotted time to do so.

A majority of voters this fall would have to support the proposed law for it to take effect. The group No Evictions Without Representation spearheaded efforts to get the issue onto the ballot.

The campaign, meant to bolster the rights of rental tenants, is so far the only initiative to overcome the difficulties of engaging direct democracy safely and effectively during a coronavirus pandemic that has made traditional door-to-door signature gathering unappealing. An attempt to reallocate funding away from the city’s municipal utility project via petition fell short of the endorsements needed to appear before voters, although its leader Patrick Murphy started his effort later than the No Evictions Without Representation group, which had begun accumulating support prior to the virus knocking Boulder County and the world off balance.

Two more petition campaigns, one seeking to loosen occupancy limits and another hoping to start direct ranked-choice elections of Boulder’s mayor, have been given the green light for signature gathering and have until later this summer to turn in their endorsements for counting to the city. A third aiming at influencing the annexation of the CU South parcel backed by PLAN-Boulder County is requesting a hearing with the city to gain its approval for circulation among voters, which the city has so far withheld, citing the already-passed deadline to which proposals that would not amend the city charter are subject, said City Attorney Tom Carr.

A formal announcement of No Evictions Without Representation’s success was set to be issued by the city later Monday.

This story will be updated.

Sam Lounsberry | Reporter

Sam Lounsberry covers Longmont and the Carbon Valley.
