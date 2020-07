Colorado-based nonprofit Can’d Aid is hosting a cleanup at the St. Vrain River’s Black Bear Hole in Lyons on Tuesday.

The event is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is open to volunteers. Attendees will be asked to practice social distancing, and check-in times will be staggered to limit the number of people, according to a news release.

To register, visit https://candaid.org/events/.