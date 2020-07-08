GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder earns recognition for city’s use…

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder earns recognition for city’s use of data in responding to challenge

By | slounsberry@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder officials on Tuesday announced the city was one of 16 across the nation and the first in the state to be recognized this year for data-driven local government, having earned “silver level” certification from What Works Cities.

What Works Cities was launched by Bloomberg Philantrhopies in April 2015, as a national initiative to help cities use data and evidence more effectively in problem-solving and improving residents’ lives.

Nearly 200 cities have competed a What Works Cities Assessment to date, a Boulder news release said, while only 24 cities have met the national standard in achieving certification.

“I am proud to be part of such an incredible organization,” City Manager Jane Brautigam stated in the release. “The What Works Cities certification is yet another testament to the dedication of city staff in ensuring our community receives the best service possible. We will continue to work together to develop evidence-based solutions as we respond to and recover from the public health crisis caused by the coronavirus.”

According to the release, examples of what helped Boulder earn the certification include reducing emissions, optimizing a machine learning model for processing city water and the fire department developing a live dashboard for 911 calls.

It also includes the city incorporating data practices to determine whether the response to the coronavirus and recovery were reducing racial inequities, and reviewing demographic data alongside infections of COVID-19 and hospitalization rates, employment, assistance programs, evictions and foreclosures.

“We set the goal of achieving WWC certification in 2020, and in less than two years we’ve done it,” Bill Skerpan, Boulder’s innovation and analytics manager, stated in the release. “It’s an important milestone for the city, achieved through dedication from departments across the city. But we still have more work to do on this innovation path and are excited to create more effective, efficient and equitable services for the Boulder community.”

Sam Lounsberry | Reporter

Sam Lounsberry covers Longmont and the Carbon Valley.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Cosmetic Dermatology And Spa Services

    Whether you are interested in achieving a more youthful and radiant appearance or eliminating stubborn fat through body contouring, Dermatology...
  2. Summer’s Best Swimwear At Christina’s

    Christina’s Luxuries is home to summer’s best swimwear collection! Jump in or just look divine poolside in your choice of...
  3. Window Fashions In Longmont

    Are your windows… boring? Let’s liven them up with the most exciting window fashions in Longmont, at Carpet Masters of...
  4. Independent Senior Residences

    AltaVita’s independent senior residences are designed for older adults who would like the enrichment of community life free of the...
  5. Colorado Rolfing & Healing Arts

    If you experience problems with poor posture or back and neck pain, you may be an ideal candidate for Rolfing....