Boulder restaurants in exploratory phase to survive as outdoor dining opens amid coronavirus

A high-ranking Boulder official made clear Tuesday that despite outdoor dining happening locally, restaurants and retailers are still facing adversity as the coronavirus continues to spread through communities.

“I won’t even call this a recovery time for restaurants and retailers right now. I will call it an exploration of what they are going to do to see if they can make it,” Assistant City Manager Yvette Bowden said in a virtual City Council meeting.

In the face of that challenge, Boulder’s eateries seem to have been quick to convert to an outdoor dining model, and part of the city’s intent in allowing a fast turnaround was to give businesses hope, Bowden said, as they returned from a government-ordered shutdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the spring.

The work has led to some outdoor dining sections becoming a hit.

Council members who visited some of the city’s spots lauded their experiences, as well as the city staff’s effort to start a streamlined process for businesses to modify licensing to begin serving food and drinks outside, including alcohol in many cases.

“We seem to fill up the tent every night,” said Hosea Rosenberg, owner of Blackbelly, which is hosting diners in a parking area.

Since the city began accepting applications for amended liquor and food service permits, 81 have been received, including 65 for restaurant parklets, where parking spots are taken up with tables. The city took 68 temporary modifications of existing alcohol licenses. Other applications were to use curbside areas for pickup and delivery services. The staff has been able to approve applications in two days on average, and in six days for applications involving liquor licenses. The effort has involved 1,200 hours of staff time and an estimated city cost of $74,680.

Bowden in her presentation to Council noted a key discovery has been that many community members desire seasonal street closures, like what has been done with road shutdowns to vehicle traffic on the two blocks west of the Pearl Street Mall and on University Hill to facilitate outdoor dining. Safety, city-incurred expenses and possible revenue abatement, as well as the created sense of place, would all need to be considered for any such recurrent closures, the presentation said.

Simple outdoor restaurant setups has been key to the success of the program, Bowden said.

“If and to the extent there may be interest in future seasonal temporary expansions or street closures, the inclusion and opportunity to promote temporary arts and cultural presence and/or food truck industry participation should be explored,” a city staff memo to Council stated. “This might be weighed against the typical seasonal special events and tourism initiatives, prohibited under ‘Safer at Home’ phase for much of what might be considered Boulder high-season for events but likely to return as the COVID-19 pandemic response evolves and concludes.”

Mayor Pro Tem Bob Yates encouraged city officials to learn from their speedy response to help keep as many local businesses afloat as possible during the unprecedented pandemic and to think about where else in the city regulatory process red tape could be cut to make things easier on employers.

“I hope we can use this particular experience as a case study for how the city can act nimbly and quickly to cut through regulatory hurdles and eliminate regulatory barriers,” Yates said.

The city is not keeping direct track of restaurants that have closed down either temporarily or permanently, other than by word of mouth, but Bowden hopes to be able to get a close estimate together this year by keeping an eye on business and liquor licenses that may be surrendered, as well as sales tax data.

According to previous Camera stories reported under a partnership with BizWest Media LLC, the Walnut Restaurant Group, which owned downtown restaurants Brasserie Ten Ten, the Med and Via Perla, closed the trio in early June.

State data from 2018 shows there are 410 accommodations and food services businesses in Boulder that employ more than 9,000 full-time and part-time workers and pay wages totaling more than $200 million per year, the staff memo said. The industry makes up 6% of Boulder employers and 10% of jobs in the city. Across the country, the restaurant industry is projected to sustain $240 billion in losses by the end of the year, according to a National Restaurant Association survey in mid-April of 6,500 operators nationwide, and 61% said existing federal relief programs won’t prevent more worker layoffs.

“This degree of local employment and revenue generation is and will be substantially impacted by the pandemic and remains a focus of ongoing recovery efforts,” the city staff memo stated.