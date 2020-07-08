CU Boulder Chancellor Phil DiStefano hosts new video series in lieu of state tour

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

University of Colorado Boulder Chancellor Phil DiStefano will host a new weekly video series about campus happenings instead of his annual visits to communities across the state, which have been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

University of Colorado Chancellor Phil DiStefano, pictured during his CU Boulder State of the Campus address in October 2019. (Cliff Grassmick / Staff Photographer)

DiStefano typically visits one or more community every summer, said spokesperson Julie Poppen, including Durango, Carbondale, Grand Junction and Greeley.

The visits are not happening this summer because of the health and safety concerns of large gatherings in the middle of a pandemic, Poppen said.

“We are not doing away with the state tour and hope to be back better than ever in 2021, conditions permitting,” Poppen said in a statement. “However we are excited about the new virtual platform and the opportunity to reach our constituents across the globe. This is a series we are likely to continue.”

The videos will be in a talk-show format and will include conversations between DiStefano and CU Boulder faculty and staff about academics, arts, culture and athletics.

The first segment is set to release at noon July 16, with following videos released weekly. Upcoming topics include CU Dance, what’s next for CU athletics and social justice through communication research.

The videos will be available at colorado.edu, and people can register to receive them by email at bit.ly/3fc3ryU.

