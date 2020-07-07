High of 96 with a slight chance of afternoon showers today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 90s and a slight chance of afternoon storms today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 96 and an overnight low of 65, with a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 96 and an overnight low of 61.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 94 and an overnight low of 60.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 98 and an overnight low of 63.