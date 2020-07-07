Multiple agencies investigating Nederland house explosion

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a house explosion in Nederland on Friday.

According to Facebook posts from Nederland Town Hall, the explosion happened inside a home in the 200 block of Alpine Drive.

While the sprinkler system put out the fire, one person was injured in the explosion and taken to a hospital to be treated for burns.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time, but Nederland officials wrote in a post that it does not appear to be related to the production of methamphetamine. Officials said the area was stabilized and that there were no evacuation orders or threat to the public at this time.

Officials also conducted a controlled detonation at the home Tuesday.

Nederland police are investigating, but the town said multiple agencies are in the area working on the case as well.

“The Nederland Police Department is continuing to investigate the explosion on the 200 block of Alpine Drive,” a post stated. “We anticipate that there will still be multiple agencies in the area for the remainder of the week. All agencies are using extreme caution to ensure the communities safety. We will release details about this incident as soon as they are made available.”

Nederland police officials could not be reached for further comment Tuesday.