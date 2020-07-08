Stabbing at Longmont Walmart leaves one injured

Longmont police are investigating a stabbing at the Walmart at 2285 East Ken Pratt Blvd. that left one person injured.

The call came in after 9 p.m. Tuesday night, and the injured person was transported to a hospital.

Longmont Deputy Chief Jeff Satur confirmed the stabbing, but could not provide other details, including the victim’s age or gender.

“Officers are still unraveling all the details, so it could be a little while,” he said.

No further information was immediately released.

This is a developing story.