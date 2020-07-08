Boulder-based Blue Canyon wins DoD contract worth up to $99M

BOULDER — Blue Canyon Technologies Inc., a Boulder-based small satellite manufacturer and space mission service provider, has signed a contract with the U.S. Department of Defense to provide low earth orbiting satellites for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Blackjack Program.

The initial term of the contract is worth $14.2 million, according to a company news release. But if the Department of Defense exercises all of its options, Blue Canyon could ultimately be paid $99.4 million.

“Blue Canyon is proud to have been a reliable partner in DARPA’s Blackjack program since the beginning phases,” Blue Canyon CEO George Stafford said in a prepared statement. “The Blackjack program is truly leading the way as we work to develop a common spacecraft bus, capable of hosting multiple payload types, with high speed interconnections among the satellites and the ground, and we’re honored it has selected our best-in-class spacecraft for this important demonstration.”

The contract will allow the firm, which employs roughly 200 workers, to hire an unspecified number of new employees.

Blue Canyon recently received between $2 million and $5 million in Payroll Protection Program funds from the federal government, according to U.S. Treasury Department and the U.S. Small Business Administration data.

