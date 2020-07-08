Boulder City Council approves stormwater agreement with county

Boulder City Council on Tuesday approved an agreement with Boulder County to delegate stormwater quality oversight between the separate local governments for construction projects that overlap their jurisdictions.

“While construction projects do not often cross the jurisdictional boundary between the city and county, it is necessary and advantageous to establish a formal process to identify compliance responsibilities to ensure (the city’s 2016 state municipal separate storm sewer system) permit requirements are met for both entities and not duplicated or complicated unnecessarily,” a city staff memo said.

The agreement will allow the city and county to work together to implement permit requirements in the most comprehensive and efficient manner on applicable projects, the memo said.