Boulder county sees 16 new coronavirus cases Wednesday; outbreak at Kidney Center of Longmont reported

Boulder County reported 16 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and no new deaths as state data showed three resolved county outbreaks within the week and a new outbreak at the Kidney Center of Longmont.

There are now 1,479 cases reported in the county. To date, 177 have been hospitalized and 591 have recovered, which is two more than Tuesday. The death toll remains at 72, and there are 100 disease investigations in progress.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment outbreak data updated weekly on Wednesdays showed a new outbreak was reported Tuesday at the Kidney Center of Longmont at 1960 Ken Pratt Blvd., where two staff members tested positive for the virus.

Representatives of the Kidney Center said they did not have a comment when reached by telephone.

The state data also revealed that outbreak investigations were resolved at Applewood Living Center, Boulder Manor and Mesa Vista of Boulder.

Representatives from the three facilities could not be reached for comment.

There is also an active outbreak at Pasta Jay’s, located at 1001 Pearl St., which was determined on June 14. To date, four staff members have tested positive and one member has tested probable positive.

There are still active outbreaks at Life Care Center of Longmont, The Peaks Care Center in Longmont, and Powerback Rehabilitation in Lafayette. The Peaks Care Center has reported the largest outbreak of these, with 48 residents testing positive, 16 deaths related to the virus and 33 staff members who tested positive. These numbers have stayed the same for the past two weeks.

When Pasta Jay’s management learned two of their employees tested positive, they closed the restaurant mid-day on June 12. Now, they hope their response plan can help other restaurants dealing with an outbreak.

“Seeing that this is probably going to happen at other restaurants, and we didn’t have resources within the industry, we would be happy to be a resource for other restaurants,” said Erica Council, regional marketing and operations director for the restaurant.

The restaurant notified the health department and customers about the outbreak, and created a log to track employee test results and potential exposure. Temperature checks are performed before each shift, and employees will be asked a series of questions “to ensure we are being as safe as possible,” a news release from Pasta Jay’s said.

Pasta Jay’s has since reopened, and management has adapted to continue serving customers.

“We want to be on the leading edge of this fight,” owner Jay Elowsky stated in the release, also noting that “My main job is to keep my community safe.”

Of the 16 new cases reported in the county on Wednesday, seven fell within the 20- to 29-year-old age group, bringing that total to 474 confirmed cases. The next highest number of cases falls into the 40- to 49-year-old age group, which had 196 cases on Wednesday.

Statewide, there have been 35,116 probable or positive cases. Of those, 5,820 people have been hospitalized. There have been 1,704 Coloradans who have died among cases and of those, 1,544 are directly related to the virus. There have been 367,724 people tested out of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million population.