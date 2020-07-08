GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Erie Police say 11 vehicles broken into Tuesday morning

Erie Police Department officials said 11 vehicles were reported broken into early Tuesday morning in the Colliers Hill neighborhood.

Police said between midnight and 7 a.m. Tuesday, residents reported 11 unlocked vehicles had items stolen. The department said none of the reports indicated the suspects forced entry into the cars by smashing windows.

Mathis said items such as electronics, ID documents, sunglasses, credit cards and cash was taken from the cars.

“We encourage our community to make safety a habit,” Mathis said. “Residents should consider creating a routine in the evenings, which includes locking up your cars, doors, windows, garages and sheds.  Bring valuables inside and don’t leave them in your car or where they could be easily stolen. Above all we ask our residents to report any suspicious activity promptly.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Erie Police Department at 303-441-4444.

