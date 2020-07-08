Fourmile Canyon murder trial likely to be delayed as suspect gets new attorney

The suspect in a Fourmile Canyon murder has a new defense attorney who is likely to ask that the upcoming October trial date be pushed back.

Stephen Christopher Wolf, 26, is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, felony murder, first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, tampering with a deceased human body, vehicular eluding, and tampering with physical evidence in the death of Jeffrey Michael Lynch, 57.

While Wolf, who is in custody at the Boulder County Jail, refused to appear remotely for a status conference Wednesday, his new attorney Beth Kelley did enter her appearance after being assigned to the case following the public defender’s office withdrawing due to a conflict.

Kelley said she had a chance to talk to Wolf, and said she anticipated requesting that his upcoming motions hearings and October 13 trial date be pushed back so she has time to familiarize herself with the case.

Boulder District Judge Bruce Langer set Wolf for a status conference on Friday. Because Wolf failed to appear for the hearing, Langer said he did not want to reset the trial date just yet without hearing Wolf waive his speedy trial rights.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lynch was reported missing July 30 by his son after Lynch failed to show up to his girlfriend’s house on the previous Sunday.

Lynch was a general contractor and had been working on a vacant house on Camino Bosque in Fourmile Canyon, so the property owners went to see if Lynch was there. The owners arrived and found Wolf, who they did not know, sitting in Lynch’s car in the garage.

The property owner confronted Wolf, who said he was there to clean before saying the police were after him. The homeowner said she had not hired anyone to work on the house other than Lynch, and called the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found Wolf carrying shovels in a trash bag, according to the affidavit. Wolf saw the deputies and ran into the garage, but the two deputies were able to handcuff him.

Deputies searched Lynch’s car and found Lynch’s body wrapped in plastic in the trunk of the vehicle.

The coroner’s office ruled the cause of Lynch’s death was “homicidal violence by unspecified means.” While the report could not specify any exact injuries Lynch sustained, due in part to decomposition of the body, a forensic pathologist ruled the manner of death a homicide.

Prosecutors said Wolf had been trying to elude police following a traffic stop two days before being found with the body, broke into the home in the hopes of finding fuel for his car, and killed Lynch upon finding him in the house.

Wolf also has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and second-degree assault after reportedly assaulting an inmate at the jail in June.

Wolf is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on that case on July 27.