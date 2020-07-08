Lafayette residents plan peaceful protest, vigil for Thursday night

A Lafayette family is hosting a peaceful protest and vigil Thursday night to ask for equity among individuals no matter the race, religion, gender, nationality, and age.

Camila Burboa-Colin and her mom, Carla Burboa-Colin, will be at the intersection of Baseline Road and U.S. 287 Thursday night to show their support for all people.

“I’ve been seeing things all over that have been happening and seeing the pain that people have felt,” Camila said. “Not just with the Black Lives Matter movement, but throughout COVID. I wanted to step up and do something.”

She said she would like to be seen as an influence to others, and help those that might be afraid to speak up.

She said this event will be for everyone and asks for equality among people no matter the race, immigrant status, religion, gender, education level, disability, nationality or age.

“I wanted to include anyone and everyone,” Camila said. Because, at the end of the day, it really never matters as long as we’re supporting each other.”

Carla Burboa-Colin said the group will be staying at the intersection with signs. For more information, visit bit.ly/3fiotw8.