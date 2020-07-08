Longmont to close Ninth Avenue between Airport and Hover for five weeks

Longmont has announced that drivers should expect a full closure of through traffic on Ninth Avenue between Airport Road and Hover Street beginning Thursday.

A city release states that this five-week closure, which is scheduled to end on Aug. 14, is to ensure the safety of work crews and the public during the Ninth Avenue Improvements Project, which will involve road construction and asphalt paving.

The release noted that those planning to travel east or west through the construction area will be required to use alternate routes.

“Please plan accordingly and follow signage and on-site traffic personnel to avoid delays and navigate safety to your destination,” the release read.

For questions regarding the project call 720-504-6308 or email 9thImprovements@gmail.com