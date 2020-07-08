GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Longmont to close Ninth Avenue between Airport…

NewsBoulder Area news

Longmont to close Ninth Avenue between Airport and Hover for five weeks

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Longmont has announced that drivers should expect a full closure of through traffic on Ninth Avenue between Airport Road and Hover Street beginning Thursday.

A city release states that this five-week closure, which is scheduled to end on Aug. 14, is to ensure the safety of work crews and the public during the Ninth Avenue Improvements Project, which will involve road construction and asphalt paving.

The release noted that those planning to travel east or west through the construction area will be required to use alternate routes.

“Please plan accordingly and follow signage and on-site traffic personnel to avoid delays and navigate safety to your destination,” the release read.

For questions regarding the project call 720-504-6308 or email 9thImprovements@gmail.com

Noelle Videon

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Cosmetic Dermatology And Spa Services

    Whether you are interested in achieving a more youthful and radiant appearance or eliminating stubborn fat through body contouring, Dermatology...
  2. Summer’s Best Swimwear At Christina’s

    Christina’s Luxuries is home to summer’s best swimwear collection! Jump in or just look divine poolside in your choice of...
  3. Window Fashions In Longmont

    Are your windows… boring? Let’s liven them up with the most exciting window fashions in Longmont, at Carpet Masters of...
  4. Independent Senior Residences

    AltaVita’s independent senior residences are designed for older adults who would like the enrichment of community life free of the...
  5. Colorado Rolfing & Healing Arts

    If you experience problems with poor posture or back and neck pain, you may be an ideal candidate for Rolfing....