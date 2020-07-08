Second Boulder County osprey chick dies, leading to concerns about disease in nest

The last osprey chick in Boulder County’s camera-equipped nest died last week just a month after the death of its sibling, leading local experts and volunteers to believe that something in the nest is causing disease.

The chick died early in the morning of July 2. The day before, volunteers noticed the chick was not eating as usual and was shaking its head and sneezing, showing similar symptoms to the chick that died in June.

“There are a lot of diseases that birds have. They can have respiratory diseases, fungus, mold, parasites,” said Jasmine Finks, a longtime volunteer osprey chat moderator. “There are so many possibilities out there and so we think something in the nest is causing disease, which happens in nests as big as this one.”

In accordance with discussions with a county biologist, volunteers and county officials are considering removing the nest at the end of the nesting season, so that the ospreys can rebuild it the following year. Nik Brockman, Boulder County Parks and Open Space web administrator, said this will ultimately be decided by the wildlife staff.

“In years past, we have docked the nest, which means that we remove a section of it and clean it out,” Brockman said. “So, I imagine we will do something. And maybe it is time that we take it all the way down to the platform and let the osprey build it back from scratch.”

Added Finks, “I think that’s the healthiest thing that we can do.”

According to Finks, the county biologist did not want to do a necropsy because they did not want to disturb the family, “so we’ll never really know the cause,” .

But Finks said this has been a pattern over a number of years at the Boulder County Fairgrounds Cattail Pond nest, with two chicks dying this year from similar symptoms, one dying in 2017 and three in 2016. Finks noted that this is abnormal for an osprey nest.

“Usually osprey chicks die from not enough food and siblicide,” Finks said. “Those are the main ones and this is why we’re thinking outside of the box and thinking ‘let’s start over with the nest.’”.

This is the ninth year that Boulder County Parks and Open Space has provided viewers a live-streamed look into the osprey’s nest during nesting season.

“This is the first year that this nest has not had a fledgling,” Brockman said. “In the past eight years we’ve always had a chick make it through to young adulthood and leave the nest on their own, so it’s a very sad thing.”