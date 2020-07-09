Economic downturn so far sparing home prices

LOVELAND — Despite the ongoing threat that COVID-19 represents for the global economy, the virus and subsequent business restrictions have yet to wreak havoc on the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado regions’ home values. In fact, those values ticked up across most cities in the area in June, according to new data from Information and Real Estate Services LLC.

IRES, based in Loveland, tracks home sales in Boulder, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland/Berthoud, Greeley/Evans and Estes Park, all markets within Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.

Home prices in Boulder bounced back in June after a slight dip in May. The median sales price last month was $955,000, up from $872,000 in May. June’s price was only slightly off the June 2019 median of $960,000.

There were 63 homes sold in Boulder in June on 243 listings. Those sold homes were on the market for an average of 54 days.

June’s median sales price of $450,000 in Fort Collins topped both the previous month ($439,000) and June 2019 ($437,000).

Fort Collins saw 332 sales on 342 active listings in June. Those homes took an average of 66 days to sell.

The Greeley-Evans market saw modest price increases from May to June with median prices ticking up from $316,390 to $321,850. June’s price was also up from the same month a year ago when median prices were $320,000.

The market had 193 sales on 342 sales. Sold homes were on the market for an average of 53 days.

In Longmont, June median prices ($442,500) were up compared to May ($435,300) but off a bit from the median price in June 2019 ($454,500).

The city saw 124 sales on 199 active listings in June. Those homes took an average of 46 days to sell.

Homes in Estes Park fetched a median sales price of $502,500 in June, up from $455,000 in May and $472,450 in June 2019.

The mountain town had 30 sales in June on 133 active listings. Those sales occurred in an average of 62 days.

The Loveland-Berthoud market was the only region that saw prices drop in June. The June median price was $400,000, down from $404,000 in May and $406,000 in June 2019.

The market had 287 sales in June on 541 active listings. Homes took an average of 70 days to sell.

