Latest News

High of 94 with a slight chance of afternoon showers today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 90s today with a slight chance of afternoon showers, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 94 and an overnight low of 61, with a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 99 and an overnight low of 61.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 95 and an overnight low of 63.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 97 and an overnight low of 65, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here

