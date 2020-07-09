GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

SomaLogic, NEC form joint venture for blood-testing in Japan

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
BOULDER — SomaLogic Inc. and Japanese electronics conglomerate NEC Corp. have launched a joint venture to bring the Boulder company’s blood-testing platform to wider use in Japan.

In a statement, the companies said the co-owned FonesLife Corp. will sell the SomaSignal line of tests in the country. That testing platform analyzes proteins in a patient’s blood that may signal current health and risk of future disease, such as heart attacks or stroke.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A spokeswoman for SomaLogic told BizWest that FonesLife is working toward validating the test’s effectiveness in Asian populations, as the testing platform has previously been tested in primarily European populations. The companies have yet to determine when they will submit SomaSignal to Japanese regulators for market approval.

SomaLogic has raised just less than $380 million in venture capital since its founding in 1999, according to startup directory Crunchbase.

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

