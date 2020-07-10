SVVSD board discusses feedback on fall reopening, with aim to release final plan July 20

With school slated to resume Aug. 18, the St. Vrain Valley School Board is closing in on final plans for reopening in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

During a special meeting Wednesday evening, the board discussed the public response to more detailed plans for fall school re-opening, which were announced June 30. Board members also addressed a contingency plan should the district have to close to prevent spread of the coronavirus. A final re-opening plan is expected to be released July 20.

In Wednesday’s video-recorded meeting, Board Member Joie Siegrist read aloud seven comments sent in by parents responding to the plan.

The district has proposed full-time, in-person learning for pre-school, elementary, sixth and ninth grades and a hybrid of in-class and remote learning for other grades.Three parents said the plan’s language, which says online learning is available to children with “medical conditions or other extenuating circumstances,” left them questioning if they could enroll for remote learning if they didn’t feel comfortable letting their kid return to school. They also asked how their children could reintegrate if they wished to return to in-person learning later in the school year.

Superintendent Don Haddad said that all students are approved to be enrolled in the district’s virtual academy, LaunchEd. He said the plan’s language about “extenuating circumstances” applies to families who don’t feel comfortable sending their child into school. Haddad said students will be welcomed to return to the classroom, if they chose.

“We would try to make that return at a quarter break or something that makes sense,” Haddad said.

Haddad emphasized that a task force, which formed in April, has been working on developing the reopening plan. The task force is composed of school district officials and representatives of Boulder County Public Health and Metro Denver Area Partnership. The task force has received guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the governor’s office and the state.

In response to one person’s accusation, in the public comment segment of the meeting, that the district was not following health recommendations in its proposed plan, Haddad said that was not true and cited the numerous partnerships between the district, state, county and health agencies.

“I want to be clear on that, not to be oppositional,” Haddad said. “I want that to be on the record that everything we are doing is being driven by the medical field, as well as what we know about education.”

The fall re-opening plan, Haddad said, has been approved by Boulder County Public Health. It outlines that elementary students would stay with their classroom group all day. Students in the sixth and ninth grades would be kept together in cohort groups. Those in seventh, eighth, 10th, 11th and 12th grade will be split into two groups and have set days for attending class in person. Students will learn remotely on days when they are not in class, but will be involved in “synchronous” learning and be able to see lessons in real time and communicate with the teacher and classmates using technology.

Every teacher has been equipped with a video-capable laptop that will allow students to view lessons remotely in real time. Haddad said the district has ordered additional iPads to provide to students. Kerri McDermid, district spokesperson, said roughly $3,860,000 was spent to purchase an additional 7,550 iPads for elementary school students to “enhance classroom learning and/or be distributed in the event we need to return to remote learning.” She added that the district has “for many years” had a learning technology initiative and that every secondary student has an assigned device.

Every student will be expected to wear a cloth mask to school, unless they have a health circumstance that would make wearing a mask difficult. Students will also be advised to follow 3-foot social distancing, which Haddad he said was the amount determined based on medical feedback.

Haddad added that district has also hired more custodial staff to clean at the end of the school day, in addition to the regular staff “spot cleaning” the school buildings throughout the day. McDermid said the district has allocated roughly $1.6 million to “accommodate increased custodial support.”

At home, parents are advised to temperature check their children and screen them for symptoms of the virus, before sending them to school each day. An epidemiologist has been assigned to the district and will be working with school nurses.

“If we were to have any test that’s positive, similar to what they do with other outbreaks … they (health officials) would be the ones to guide and direct and it would be based on the specificity of that incident,” Haddad said. “They could tell us to close a classroom, they could tell us to close a school … they could tell us to close the district.”

Jackie Kapushion , the district’s deputy superintendent, talked about how the district would adapt should school need to shut down and go remote, as it did in the spring.

Should there be a need to move teaching online completely, Kapushion said, teachers will use the district’s adopted unit plan and materials for remote teaching and provide live lessons to students. The district will continue to use Seesaw and Schoology as its online platforms.

“In this scenario, teachers may be able to teach from their classrooms and we might still be able to bring in small groups of students each week and schedule office hours for students to meet with their teachers, even if the overall building is closed,” Kapushion said.

Board members Wednesday also approved an educational process resolution, which allows the district to count students’ online work hours as instructional minutes to meet state requirements on instructional minutes.

When asked in a public comment how the board was gathering public input on its plans for re-opening, Haddad said the community is invited to share their feedback with district leaders. Board members’ contacts can be found on the district’s website at svvsd.org. A link to video recorded meetings can also be found online by clicking board meetings/minutes under the leadership tab.

“These questions that are being asked by our community are being asked across the United States,” Haddad said. “It’s not unique. Our parents have always been outstanding and they continue to be outstanding and supportive. I want them to know anytime they can pick up the phone and call me, they can submit questions to the board.”