Visit Longmont released executive director over financial concerns amid coronavirus

The Visit Longmont executive director was released by the board of directors in June over financial concerns associated with the coronavirus.

“The board of directors of Visit Longmont took action to restructure the organization to better tactically implement its mission while facing the new realities of marketing tourism and travels to Longmont amid the ongoing pandemic,” Board President Eric Kean said in an email.

Former executive director Nancy Rezac’s last day was June 15. Her responsibilities will be divided between existing staff and board members through the end of the year, Kean said, and the position will be reevaluated then.

“Over the past four months Visit Longmont, which is largely funded by revenues from hotel and occupancy tax receipts, has been adjusting marketing plans, staffing, and budgets for the long-term success of the organization and to ensure Longmont maintains its position as a premier Colorado destination,” Kean said in the email. “Visit Longmont looks forward to continuing to serve the community for years to come.