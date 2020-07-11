GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder-based Rudi’s Organic Bakery appoints new CEO shortly after changing parent companies

By | BizWest Media/Prairie Mountain Publishing
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

BOULDER — Boulder’s Rudi’s Organic Bakery(Rudi’s Bakery Inc.) has named Brian McGuire as CEO.

McGuire served as president of Steven Roberts Original Desserts, and as vice president of sales at Vicorp Restaurants, Inc. prior to Rudi’s.

Rudi’s was acquired by the Hain Celestial Group Inc. the, parent company of Celestial Seasonings tea company, in 2014 for $61.3 million.

In May, it was revealed that Hain Celestial sold Rudi’s to Promise Gluten Free, as reported by Food Business News. Terms of the financial agreement were not disclosed.

According to reporting from Just Food, divestiture of Rudi’s is a part of the company’s goals in simplifying its business and downsizing its portfolio.

Ali C M Watkins | BizWest Media/Prairie Mountain Publishing

