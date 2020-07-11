Boulder bungled determining petitioning deadlines for ballot proposals

Boulder officials bungled determining this year’s petitioning deadlines for resident-proposed ballot measures, it was announced Friday, leading to a complete deflation of the legal weight normally carried by the voter signatures activists are still working to gather as a frightening pandemic makes contact with others potentially deadly.

During a summertime campaigning season in a crucial presidential election year, the issue of direct democracy has dominated headlines in Boulder, where officials debated and ultimately declined instituting a workaround involving electronic signatures for petition leaders seeking to put measures on the November ballot.

Leaders of the petitions highly criticized City Council for deciding to not allow electronic signatures during the coronavirus outbreak. Now, a new hurdle has emerged for the two campaigns that remain at work to collect the more than 4,000 Boulder voter endorsements each needs to make this year’s ballot: The deadline has already passed.

City Attorney Tom Carr in a public email Friday afternoon informed the community the city’s original deadline of Aug. 5 for petitions seeking to make changes to the city charter was inaccurate. Signatures collected for all petitions should have been turned in June 5, Carr said, because all petitions in Boulder are due 150 days before an election.

The miscalculated deadline stemmed from a misinterpretation of the intersection of the city and state’s respective election laws. Initially the city said that local petitions were not bound by state law limiting signature gathering to 90 days and requiring 8,000 signatures in even-numbered election years, which are considered special elections for city measures. Carr has now concluded that that interpretation also means that June 5 was the correct deadline for signature gathering for all petitions for 2020, regardless of whether the issue would amend Boulder’s charter.

After the inaccurate stop date was provided to petitioning campaigns Bedrooms Are For People and Our Mayor Our Choice — which are seeking ballot measures to change the city charter to relax residential occupancy limits and to hold direct ranked-choice elections of the mayor, respectively — it was repeated in recent City Council meetings that Aug. 5 would be the final call for charter amendment petitions.

To remedy the situation, since the city clerk will not be able to legally certify any of the remaining petitions for this year’s ballot, Carr has said he will recommend Council use its own power to refer any petition that hits its signature threshold to voters.

Both campaigns plan to continue their efforts despite the development.

“Instead of us being able to directly go to the citizens, which is what the entire process is designed to do — in all forms of the government there is a way around the legislative body — we end up asking ‘pretty please.’ When that’s the whole point, you don’t have to ask pretty please. You just have to go out and get enough signatures,” said Mark McIntyre, who fell just short of winning election to Council last year and is helping lead the Our Mayor Our Choice campaign.

He added the campaign received “incredibly bad information from the city attorney’s and clerk’s offices.”

Council has no obligation to follow the suggestion from Carr, just as it frequently chooses to stray from staff suggestions on many other issues. Eric Budd, an organizer with Bedrooms Are For People, said the group is on track to turn in 6,500 signatures by Aug. 5, far more than it needs to make the ballot under a circumstance in which the deadline has not passed. It is prepared to sue if Council declines to move the measure to the ballot if local voters show the amount of support officials said the campaign would need.

“For the city attorney today to reverse himself and tell us they would not be placing us on the ballot is completely unacceptable,” Budd said. “We’re seeing a consistent pattern from this Council of anti-democratic behavior. We encourage the City Council to immediately correct this by giving us their commitment and placing us on the ballot.”

Mayor Sam Weaver expects the Council to discuss the situation this month, before the campaigns are set to turn in their lists of endorsements in August.

“My personal opinion is if we’re being asked to put something on the ballot, that for some reason isn’t certifiable, I have a duty as a council member to look at the substance and decide if the substance would be harmful to the city or the government’s operations,” Weaver said.

Council already discussed hypothetically putting some petition measures that fell a bit shy of signature requirements on the ballot itself, due to the limits on gathering caused by the virus and cancellation of summertime events, where signature gathering might normally be carried out more effectively.

Carr said election law lawsuits are normally expedited by courts.

“My experience is that courts tend to give deference to legislative bodies for decision-making. We’ll see. I hope that this all works out, I hope the Council takes my advice,” Carr said. “We’ll do our best to treat the campaigns fairly.”

Steve Pomerance, a Camera columnist and former Council member who opposes the Bedrooms initiative, consistently raised the issues of the conflicting state and city rules on petitioning to Carr. He knocked the idea to have Council send measures to the ballot as a solution.

“It’s not legal advice, it’s political advice,” Pomerance said.

The issue will not impact the No Evictions Without Representation measure, which was given a June 5 deadline because it was not a charter amendment and which hit its signature threshold to appear on voters’ ballots this fall. If passed, it would require the city to provide a lawyer to renters in eviction court.