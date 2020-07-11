Boulder County Elections Division to conduct primary election audit

Boulder County is allowing residents to remotely observe the County’s Election Division’s 2020 Presidential Primary Election risk-limiting audit at 9:30 a.m. today, according to a news release.

A risk-limiting audit ensures election result accuracy so that the public has evidence that election results mirror votes casted, the release states.

Officials pulled ballots to use in the audit on Friday afternoon.

The audit will last until 4:30 or until the board is done. The county’s Canvass Board will meet remotely at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday for a final presentation and to sign off on the election. The date is pending approval by the Secretary of State’s office.

Complete risk-limiting audit details and data will be available after the audit is complete at the Secretary of State’s Audit Center, www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/auditCenter.html. The Boulder County Elections Division expects results to be finished by July 22.

Those interested in viewing the audit can email Votes@BoulderCountyVotes.org or call 303-413-7740 to obtain information on how to access the events remotely.