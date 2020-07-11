GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County reports 11 coronavirus cases, one death on Friday

Boulder County on Friday reported 11 new coronavirus cases and an additional death.

The individual who died lived in a long-term care facility, said Boulder County Public Health Spokeswoman Chana Goussetis. She did not know the person’s age.

This is the 73rd death in the county, and the first one in the month of July. To date, there have now been 1,503 cases and 601 recoveries, which is six more than Thursday. There are 177 hospitalizations and 102 disease investigations.

Statewide, there have been 36,191 probable or positive cases. Of those, 5,864 have been hospitalized. There have been 1,724 Coloradans who have died among cases and of those, 1,586 are directly related to the virus. There have been 382,859 people tested out of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million population.

Brooklyn Dance

