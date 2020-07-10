Boulder hires Joseph Lipari as first independent police monitor in overhauled officer oversight system

Boulder on Friday announced the city hired Joseph Lipari as the first independent police monitor for a newly designed officer oversight system for the local law enforcement agency.

Lipari has more than 14 years of experience in Chicago and New York as a police oversight professional, a Boulder news release said. His first day will be July 27.

He most recently served as deputy inspector general for public safety for the Office of the Inspector General in Chicago. Before that, he held oversight-related positions with the Office of the Inspector General in New York City and the Citizen Review Board in Syracuse.

“We are so fortunate to have someone with Joe’s caliber taking on the role as our first independent police monitor,” Boulder City Manager Jane Brautigam stated in the release. “He brings a wealth of experience, both in academics and in frontlines oversight roles in two different states. Joe has committed his career to understanding equity issues and championing policing reform, and I have tremendous confidence that he will help us shape a leading-edge program here in Boulder.”

The newly created auditor-monitor position Lipari will assume will involve reviewing complaints of misconduct against Boulder Police Department officers and making recommendations on agency policies and best practices, and it will work alongside a citizen review panel that will also review incidents involving officers that come into question. The auditor-monitor position within the city organization is independent of the Boulder Police Department.

The city’s overhaul of its local police oversight system began last year after a confrontation between a now-former Boulder office and Zayd Atkinson, a Black Naropa University student who was picking up trash outside his student housing. The officer, John Smyly, repeatedly asked Atkinson for proof of his residency at the building, and pulled his stun gun and handgun once Atkinson refused and continued to pick up rubbish with a metal tool. The incident, captured on widely circulated video, made local and national headlines for weeks.

Smyly was found to have violated department policy and resigned with a city severance package, although an independent review found no evidence of racial profiling. Atkinson reached a $125,000 settlement with the city.

Lipari was a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Illinois at Chicago, Department of History, where he worked on a dissertation titled, “Policing, Race, and Reform in 20th Century Chicago, 1897-1975.” He also earned a master’s degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago and a bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University. He served on the strategic planning committee for the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement and has published articles and given numerous presentations on policing history and reform efforts. From 2006 to 2012, Lipari taught as a lecturer on African American and Urban History at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

“The city of Boulder has invested a great deal of time and effort into developing its new police oversight and accountability system — with a keen focus on racial equity. I’m eager to get to work with the community, city’s management team, the City Council, and the department to build the Office of the Independent Police Monitor,” Lipari stated in the release. “This office will be an institution that helps ensure police integrity and accountability and works with all stakeholders to identify appropriate alternate responses to public safety needs. Boulder is well-positioned to be a model for local oversight and innovation in policing, and I’m very excited to join the community on this journey.”