High of 100 today with temperatures in the 90s over the weekend in Boulder

Boulder could see highs hit triple digits today and remain in the 90s over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 100 and an overnight low of 61.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 94 and an overnight low of 64.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 98 and an overnight low of 65, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.