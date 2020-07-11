Longmont residents to lead protest Sunday to call on justice for murdered soldier

Two Longmont residents will lead a rally Sunday, calling on justice for Spc. Vanessa Guillén, a 20-year-old Mexican-American woman who was murdered in Fort Hood, Texas, on April 22.

The rally will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 540 Main St., according to a news release from one of the event’s organizers, David Montelongo. Those who attend are asked to wear yellow to indicate support of U.S. Army troops and to also follow public health orders to wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart. Longmont City Councilmember Aren Rodriguez will speak to the crowd, alongside Community & Neighborhood Resource Manager Carmen Ramirez. There will also be a march down Main Street.

Guillén’s remains were discovered Tuesday, after she had been reported missing, in a shallow grave in Texas, according to the Washington Post. Before her death, the young woman had told her family that she was being sexually harassed, but was fearful of the repercussions if she reported it. The suspect identified in her murder is Spc. Aaron Robinson, who killed himself July 1, as authorities were attempting to take him into custody, according to the Washington Post.

Montelongo and his wife, Stephanie Alverez, said they felt they “could not stay silent any longer.”

“We both are Mexican American and have friends and family serving this country and would be devastated if anything ever happened to them,” the release read. “We started this protest for Vanessa and other soldiers.”