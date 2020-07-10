Man sentenced to six years in prison for Longmont bat attack

A man accused of hitting another man in the head with a baseball bat outside a Longmont bowling alley in 2018 was sentenced to six years in prison.

Victor Marruffo, 22, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon in January.

On Friday, Boulder District Judge Andrew Hartman sentenced Marruffo to six years in the Department of Corrections followed by three years or parole.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to Centennial Lanes bowling alley, 110 Ninth Ave., on Aug. 19, 2018, after Marruffo reportedly hit another man in the head with a bat.

Police said Marruffo fled the scene, but officers were able to locate him in the 1200 block of Meadow Street.

“It seems to have been an unprovoked attack,” Hartman said. “And even if there was some verbal provocation, the result was utterly disproportionate to what occurred, and there actually is not evidence the violent assault was provoked at all.”

Boulder Deputy District Attorney Mark Grimaldi said the victim suffered a cracked skull and a traumatic brain injury he is still coping with as a result of the attack. Grimaldi, in asking for a 10-year prison sentence, said Marruffo has refused to take responsibility in the case, even failing to finish his presentence evaluation.

“He thinks everyone is out to get him, that he’s not at fault for anything that occurred,” Grimaldi said. “I don’t know what could be more of a community risk.”

Marruffo, who appeared in person at the court, apologized to the victim, who was tuned in remotely, and to the court.

“I’m really terribly sorry for my actions,” Marruffo said. “I want to ask you for another chance, I’m really trying to better my life.”

While Hartman said he appreciated the apology in court, he agreed with Grimaldi that the presentence investigation showed Marruffo was not taking full responsibility for his actions.

“I appreciate that the defendant has taken responsibility here in court,”Hartman said. “But his statements to the presentence investigator were not a sufficient acceptance of responsibility. The fact that he did not complete the PSI is indicative of the defendant’s struggles.”

Marruffo’s attorney Adam Dunn asked for probation, saying Marruffo would not get the treatment he needed in prison.

“Show love and compassion and nonviolence and don’t sentence Mr. Marruffo to a place that we know does not work to rehabilitate people,” Dunn said.

While Hartman agreed prison was not the best place to rehabilitate, Hartman said Marruffo’s past history of failure on community-based sentences required incarceration.

“I’m afraid that a probationary sentence is absolutely out of the question,” Hartman said. “The court does not have too many good options here.”

Hartman said a six-year sentence is also what another defendant in a very similar case recently received, and said it was still on the lower end of the sentencing range Marruffo could have faced.

“I do have to provide justice to the victim,” Hartman said.

Hartman denied Dunn’s request that Marruffo be given a couple of days to turn himself in, and remanded Marruffo into the custody of the Boulder County Jail before transfer to the Department of Corrections.