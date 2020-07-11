Entertainment Photos: Firestone Food & Flick Friday on July 10, 2020 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Tinsley, bottom left, her mother, Jocelyn, sister Piper, and father, David, are ready for the movieduring the Firestone Food & Flick Friday on July 10, 2020. (CLIFF GRASSMICK/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER) Jillian Luis gets her daughters Kasen, 4, and Karley 9, ready for the movie during the Firestone Food & Flick Friday on July 10, 2020. (CLIFF GRASSMICK/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER) Cars begin to find spots to watch the movie during the Firestone Food & Flick Friday on July 10, 2020. (CLIFF GRASSMICK/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER) The crew at Nacho Mama’s Tacos is ready to make tacos during the Firestone Food & Flick Friday on July 10, 2020. (CLIFF GRASSMICK/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER) Tinsley, bottom left, her mother, Jocelyn, sister Piper, and father, David, are ready for the movie during the Firestone Food & Flick Friday on July 10, 2020. (CLIFF GRASSMICK/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER) Jesse Longoria, of Nacho Mama’s Tacos, is ready to serve movie goers during the Firestone Food & Flick Friday on July 10, 2020. (CLIFF GRASSMICK/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER) Kasen, left, and sister, Karley Luis, get comfortable before the movie during the Firestone Food & Flick Friday on July 10, 2020. (CLIFF GRASSMICK/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER) Show Caption of Buy images from this galleryExpandBy Cliff Grassmick | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily CameraPUBLISHED: July 10, 2020 at 8:05 p.m. | UPDATED: July 10, 2020 at 8:05 p.m.