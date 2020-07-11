Suspect in Fourmile Canyon murder again refuses to appear in court

The suspect in a Fourmile Canyon murder again refused to attend a court hearing on Friday, delaying attorneys’ efforts to reset his trial date.

Stephen Christopher Wolf, 26, is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, felony murder, first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, tampering with a deceased human body, vehicular eluding and tampering with physical evidence in the death of Jeffrey Michael Lynch, 57.

Wolf is in custody at the Boulder County Jail but refused to appear remotely for his scheduled Friday status conference. Wolf also refused to appear at a hearing on Wednesday.

Wolf’s defense attorney Beth Kelley said she has not been able to speak to Wolf this week, but said she will try to meet with him in person at the jail.

Kelley was only recently appointed to the case following the public defender’s office withdrawing from the case due to a conflict last month.

Wolf is currently set for a trial in October, but Boulder Deputy District Attorney Christian Gardner-Wood acknowledged that date would not give Kelley enough time to prepare for the case.

Gardner-Wood said prosecutors would not object to a new trial date being set, but needed Wolf to appear for a hearing so he could waive his speedy trial rights to allow for the new date.

“Under our current environment I think the court can require (Wolf) appear at least virtually and put him in front of a camera and microphone,” Gardner-Wood said. “We just need to get some record as it relates to speedy.”

Boulder District Judge Bruce Langer set Wolf for another status conference on Friday and issued a “by any means necessary” order at the jail.

“I’m going to order that the jail make all necessary efforts to at least get Mr. Wolf somehow connected,” Langer said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lynch was reported missing July 30 by his son after Lynch failed to show up at his girlfriend’s house on the previous Sunday.

Lynch was a general contractor and had been working on a vacant house on Camino Bosque in Fourmile Canyon, so the property owners went to see if Lynch was there. The owners arrived and found Wolf, who they did not know, sitting in Lynch’s car in the garage.

The property owner confronted Wolf, who said he was there to clean before saying the police were after him. The homeowner said she had not hired anyone to work on the house other than Lynch, and called the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found Wolf carrying shovels in a trash bag, according to the affidavit. Wolf saw the deputies and ran into the garage, but the two deputies were able to handcuff him.

Deputies searched Lynch’s car and found Lynch’s body wrapped in plastic in the trunk of the vehicle.

The coroner’s office ruled the cause of Lynch’s death was “homicidal violence by unspecified means.” While the report could not specify any exact injuries Lynch sustained, due in part to decomposition of the body, a forensic pathologist ruled the manner of death a homicide.

Prosecutors said Wolf had been trying to elude police following a traffic stop two days before being found with the body, broke into the home in the hopes of finding fuel for his car, and killed Lynch upon finding him in the house.

Wolf also has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and second-degree assault after reportedly assaulting an inmate at the jail in June.

Wolf is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on that case on July 27.