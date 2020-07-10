Western Boulder County under level 2 fire restriction ahead of hot, dry weekend

Western Boulder County has entered level 2 fire restrictions ahead of the weekend’s hot and dry forecast.

The restriction prohibits building fires on private and public land, including charcoal grills and barbecues, using fireworks, shooting firearms, operating a chainsaw without an approved spark arrester, using explosives, welding outdoors and driving off established roads, according to the county.

Smoking in an enclosed vehicle or building or within an area clear of flammable materials is allowed. Gas stoves, grills and lanterns are permitted when at least 3 feet away from flammable material, and firearms can be used for hunting on public lands with a valid hunting license.

“This change in fire restrictions will help reduce the human caused wildfires as no open burning will be allowed in western Boulder County,” said Boulder County Sheriff spokeswoman Carrie Haverfield.

The sheriff’s office is also concerned about law enforcement resources during the coronavirus pandemic, a news release said.

The restriction impacts the mountain areas of the county, including:

West of Colo. 93, from its intersection with the southern boundary of Boulder County until, and including, its intersection with Colo. 119.

West of Broadway in the city of Boulder, from its intersection with Colo. 119 until, and including, its intersection with U.S. 36.

West of U.S. 36, from its intersection with Broadway Avenue until its intersection with the northern boundary of Boulder County;

West of the western boundary of the Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain until, and including, U.S. 36.

All of the Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain property.

The forecast for the weekend shows temperatures in the 90s with little to no precipitation.

“We’re under our mid-July hot, dry period,” said meteorologist Scott Entrekin with the National Weather Service in Boulder. “And certainly, humidities are low enough for elevated fire danger.”

Strong winds are the other large factor in wildfire risk, but Entrekin said those are not in the forecast.

The recent lack of rain has caused soil to dry out and grass to become brittle, which can act as kindling when embers or sparks land on it. The dry grass can heat up to the point of ignition, which can have a domino effect in dry areas.

“Those fine fuels like grasses don’t have moisture content and are just ready to burn,” explained Rocky Mountain Fire Division Chief Michelle Kelly.

Both Rocky Mountain Fire and the Sheriff’s Office said they have seen an increase in calls in recent months. Haverfield said the increase is normal for this type of year and for the weather conditions.

Kelly said many of the recent grass fires they’ve responded to in the southern parts of the county were caused by fireworks. In the county’s mountains, the majority of fires they’ve extinguished were the result of unattended campfires, she said.

The two agencies have also increased staffing and patrol in response.

“During this time of year, and what we did last weekend with the fourth of July, was increase patrol in areas with lots of visitors or higher risks for fires,” Kelly said.

The county has increased firefighter staffing to provide more fire engines on any given day and increased their patrols of areas prone to wildfires, Haverfield said, adding that they recently used aerial detection flights after the passage of storms to find any lightning strikes.

This is the first level 2 fire restriction since June 2018, according to Haverfield. There are 3 levels of restrictions, but Haverfield explained level 3 is rarely used and shuts down an entire area from being entered.

The restriction will be in place until Sheriff Joe Pelle finds that the hazardous conditions have subsided.

“Of course, rain will help,” Entrekin said of preventing fires. “Once we start getting rainfall and moisture, it will lessen dangers.”

Anyone found in violation of the fire ban may be convicted of a class two petty offense, and may be subject to up to a $1,000fine, in addition to any possible civil penalties. Higher fines may be imposed for subsequent offenses,” the restriction states.

Fire safety tips