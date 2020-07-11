Boulder County cone zones: Week of July 12, 2020

Longmont

County Line Road: The widening, installation of left turn lanes and intersection improvements and other work on County Line Road between Ninth and 17th avenues is underway and scheduled to be completed in April.

Downtown Longmont, Main Street: Crews have installed barriers for a lane-closing project, with workers closing off a northbound lane between the middle of the 200 block of Main and Sixth Avenue and a southbound lane from Sixth to Fourth avenues. The closings, put in place to create additional outdoor space for downtown shoppers and restaurant customers, are tentatively planned to be in place into September.

Ninth Avenue: Ninth is closed between Airport Road and Hover Street has for a paving and road improvements project that’s expected to last through Aug. 14. Vehicles intending to travel east or west through the construction area will be required to use alternate routes and should follow the detour signs to 17th Avenue to the north or Nelson Road to the south of Ninth Avenue. Local traffic will be allowed to access neighborhoods at all times from Ninth Avenue using the following routes: access to Champion Greens from Airport Road; access to Valley/Fairways from Hover Street.

17th Avenue and Main Street: Storm drainage work along 17th east of Main and along the east and west sides of Main north of 17th is expected to continue through early September. Travelers can expect continued closures of the right lanes of northbound Main and westbound 17th throughout the project as crews install the additional storm sewer system. Project work will generally take place on weekdays during daytime hours.

First Avenue and Emery Street: Intersection improvements, pavement reconstruction and a railroad crossing improvement project will reduce lane widths along First at Emery and cause occasional delays due to equipment moving in and out of the work area. Emery Street will be closed between First and Second avenues for the duration of the project, which is expected to last six months, and Second Avenue is recommended as a detour route.

Main Street (U.S. 287): The Colorado Department of Transportation is working on adding a northbound U.S. 287 lane between Pike Road and a point about 1,000 feet south of Pike Road and Main Street, and on medians at Main’s intersections with Grand Avenue and 17th Avenue, a project that’s scheduled to be completed in mid-August. Motorists can expect single-lane closings from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

19th Avenue: 19th will be closed between Main and Kimbark streets Monday through Wednesday for a stormwater replacement project. Local access will be available to Kimbark Street. Westbound through traffic will be detoured at Collyer Street to 21st Avenue. Lane shifts will continue on Main Street with turning restrictions onto 19th east of Main.

Boulder County

Fourmile Canyon Drive: Paving has been completed between Colo. 119 and Salina Junction, but occasional travel delays are to be expected during the week as crews stripe the new pavement, finish roadway shoulders and driveway entrances, install signs and clean up the area.

South Boulder Road: Crews have begun working on the two westbound lanes of South Boulder Road between Cherryvale Road and McCaslin Boulevard. All cyclist and motor vehicle travel, which has been maintained on the north side of the road since April, will now be maintained on the south side of South Boulder Road. The road will continue to be reduced to one lane in each direction. Crews will try to maintain a safe space for cyclists, but there will be times when riders are asked to merge with motor vehicle traffic. The project, which is replacing damaged concrete roadway panels as needed, making improvements to the pedestrian crossing and stormwater drainage system, and replacing, improving or removing medians between the east and westbound lanes, is to be completed at the end of July.

Colo. 119: Expect full-lane closures during off-peak hours, intermittent lane closures, detours, trail impacts on stretches of the roadway between Boulder and Nederland until fall. Drivers should plan for delays of about 20 minutes through June. Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Drivers are encouraged to use the alternate routes of Colo. 72 or Lefthand Canyon Drive during construction.

Olde Stage Road: Olde Stage Road is reduced to one lane in multiple locations to build retaining walls and replace culvert, with 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. working hours Mondays through Fridays. Crews will remove asphalt from a few sections of Olde Stage where retaining walls will be built and the culvert will be replaced. Motorists can expect gravel road conditions in multiple areas. One of the areas is on the southern end of the road and is on a downhill slope behind a curve for anyone traveling southbound. There is currently one traffic signal being used on the road. This project should be completed in August.

Boulder

Cherry Avenue and 10th Street: While a new access point to Ponderosa Mobile Home Park is being constructed at Cherry Avenue and 10th Street, traffic into and out of the Foothills Community, the Rosewood neighborhood, Foothills Community Park, and Foothill Community Garden will be detoured through Ponderosa via the Broadway entrance. Construction is expected to be completed Aug. 10. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Foothills Parkway: Foothills is reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction between Baseline Road and Colorado Avenue for a bicycle and pedestrian underpass project. A bicycle and pedestrian detour is in place, and there might be some off-peak-hour lane closings. There is a 30 mph limit in places where posted.

Pennsylvania Avenue: Pennsylvania is closed to vehicles between 12th and 13th streets but open to cyclists and pedestrians during restaurant reopenings in the area. The closing is expected to last through Sept. 30.

Pearl Street: Pearl is closed to vehicles but open to cyclists and pedestrians between Ninth and 11th streets through Sept. 30 for area restaurant reopenings.

Superior

88th Street: 88th Street is closed to through traffic for expedited repairs. Phase 1 of the full closure will be north of Shamrock Street in Superior and south of Campus Drive in Louisville. This closure will last through mid-August. Access to Reliance Circle and Saddlebrooke will remain open via Shamrock Drive. During this closure the pedestrian flashing beacon on 88th Street north of Shamrock Drive and the pedestrian traffic signal just south of US 36 will both be inoperable. Pedestrians may safely cross 88th Street at the Rock Creek Parkway roundabout. The sidewalk along the west side of 88th Street will remain open. Pedestrian and bike access will remain open across the 88th Street bridge crossing U.S. 36. Emergency vehicle access will be provided at all times.

Erie

Highlands Circle: Portions of Highlands Circle near Highview Drive are closed as crews install a utility line for Clayton Park in Erie Highlands. The work is expected to be completed on Wednesday. Drivers are being advised to consider alternative routes.

Crack sealing: PLM Asphalt and Concrete will be performing crack sealing work on the streets in several areas of Erie beginning Monday. Streets will not be closed to through traffic during the work but on-street parking is prohibited and no parking signs will be set a minimum of 24 hours in advance of the work. When no parking signs are present on the street, people must remove vehicles during the hours of 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. until work is completed and signs are removed.