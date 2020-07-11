GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County reports 19 new coronavirus cases Saturday, but no new deaths

Boulder County reported 19 new coronavirus cases, but no new deaths Saturday.

To date, there have been 73 deaths and 1,522 positive or probable coronavirus cases. Of the cases, 177 people have been hospitalized, and 606 people have recovered. There are 109 disease investigation in progress, according to Boulder County Public Health.

Statewide, there have been 36,591 positive or probable cases. There have been 1,725 deaths among cases and of those, 1,586 deaths are directly related to the virus. There have been 5,885 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million population, there have been 389,099 people tested, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

