Suspect takes plea deal in 2013 Boulder sexual assault case

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Chad Litchard

The suspect in a 2013 sexual assault has taken a plea deal in his case.

Chad Jarrett Litchard, 27, pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault and false imprisonment in Boulder District Court on Friday.

Boulder Chief Trial Deputy District Attorney Catrina Weigel said attorneys have agreed Litchard would serve sex offender intensive supervised probation on the attempted sexual assault count, with the length of the probation sentence to be determined by a judge.

Weigel said attorneys also agreed to some sort of punitive sentence for the false imprisonment count, a misdemeanor that is punishable by up to a year in jail. The length and type of punitive sentence will also be left up to a judge.

In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dropped the original charge of sexual assault.

Litchard, who appeared remotely and is free on $10,000 bond, is set for a sentencing hearing Sept. 18.

According to an arrest affidavit, Boulder police were called to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Westminster on Nov. 1, 2013, for a woman who came in reporting a sexual assault.

The woman told police she went to a female friend’s house with another female friend to have drinks. At some point in the party, one of the woman’s friends invited Litchard and a few of his friends to the house.

The woman said she became intoxicated and went into a bedroom to sleep fully clothed. She told police that she remembered Litchard talking to her on the edge of the bed at one point, and then remembered him sexually assaulting her even though she told him to stop.

Police talked to the other women at the party, who saw Litchard coming out of the bedroom. They then saw the named victim naked in the bed and upset, and told Litchard and the rest of the men to leave.

The woman called her mother for a ride to the hospital, where nurses performed a sexual assault examination. Police also collected the bedsheets and clothing from the house.

At the time, the woman told police she did not want to press charges, and the case was closed.

But in August 2019, the woman came to police and told them she did want to move forward with charges, according to the affidavit.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
